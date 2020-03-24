Die schwedische Klima-Aktivistin Greta Thunberg soll laut Angaben ihrer Mutter CO2 sehen können. Das Coronavirus nicht. Und dadurch sah sie für 14 Tage ihre gesamte Familie auch nicht, wie die 17-Jährige in einem Instagram-Posting bekannt gab.
„Die letzten zwei Wochen bin ich drinnen geblieben. Als ich von meiner Reise durch Mitteleuropa zurückkam, isolierte ich mich in einer geliehenen Wohnung getrennt von meiner Mutter und Schwester“, so Thunberg.
Nicht krank gefühlt – also Corona?
„Ich fühlte mich müde, hatte Schüttelfrost, Halsschmerzen und hustete. Mein Vater hatte die gleichen Symptome, aber viel intensiver und mit Fieber“, berichtet „Klima-Greta“, um die es seit Ausbruch der Corona-Krise still geworden ist.
Ob sie tatsächlich am Virus erkrankt war, bleibt indes für immer ein Rätsel. Getestet wurde die Schulschwänzerin nämlich nicht: „Ich habe mich fast nicht krank gefühlt. Meine letzte Erkältung war viel schlimmer als das Coronavirus“.
Unterschied zwischen Leben und Tod
Weil sie sich eigentlich nicht krank gefühlt hätte, könnte sie laut ihrem Attest also an Covid-19 erkrankt sein, so die Logik, die das Mädchen mit den Zöpfen auf Instagram unter ihre Follower brachte. Weil sie sowas einfach gerne tut, nutzt sie diese Gelegenheit, junge Menschen zu warnen. Diese würden möglicherweise die Infektion gar nicht bemerken oder sehr milde Symptome entwickeln. „Wir, die wir keiner Risikogruppe angehören, haben eine enorme Verantwortung.
Unser Handeln kann für viele andere den Unterschied zwischen Leben und Tod ausmachen“, stellt die 17-Jährige im Netz fest.
